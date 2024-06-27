Fastnet Lighthouse celebrates 120 years ensuring safe navigation at sea

THE ICONIC Fastnet Lighthouse is 120 years old today, having helped ensure safe navigation off the West Cork coast since 1904.

Irish Lights, a maritime safety service, will mark the anniversary next month with a commemorative event for all the engineers, technicians and mariners who have ensured that Fastnet has operated reliably as an aid to navigation, using the most advanced technology available for each decade over the last 120 years.

The role of lighthouses has changed significantly in our 'digital age' according to chief executive of Irish Lights, Yvonne Shields O'Connor.

'Today, they harness advanced technologies while retaining their traditional functions – primarily to ensure safe navigation at sea,' she said.

The lighthouse is situated on Fastnet Rock, 7km south of Cape Clear. Maintenance and operations are coordinated between the Irish Lights vessel Granuaile, the coastal maintenance team and helicopter operations.

The West Cork coast is infamous for its severe weather conditions, including dense fog, heavy rains and turbulent seas, says Granuaile Master, captain Dermot Gray.

“Even in a time of electronic charts and modern navigation systems, the lighthouse provides a tangible unmistakeable point of reference to help mariners safely navigate these waters,' he said. 'The psychological impact of a lighthouse like Fastnet cannot be understated. The sight of the light provided by this aid to navigation offers a sense of security and reassurance, especially during long voyages or in adverse conditions.'

Ms Shields O’Connor points to technological developments which enables Fastnet to provide real-time data to nearby vessels. 'This information enhances the safety of maritime traffic. Additional sensors also gather weather and ocean data like wind speed, wave height and water temperature. All of this data makes the region safer for boats and ships navigating Ireland's treacherous southwestern maritime routes.'

The first Fastnet Lighthouse was built in 1853 and was a cast iron tower which was too weak to survive. The construction of the new granite lighthouse represented a major breakthrough in engineering at the time.

Nowadays, a multidisciplinary Irish Lights team of visits the Fastnet station every year to carry out a range of routine and planned maintenance tasks. The team includes mechanical, electrical and electronic technicians along with the lighthouse attendant. Other planned work such as civil repairs, are carried out as required.

For significant jobs, where multiple lifts are necessary, the ILV Granuaile and a helicopter are deployed to facilitate efficient delivery of equipment and personnel to the station. During these works, the team can stay at Fastnet for up to three weeks at a time, ensuring that all tasks are completed to the highest standards without interruptions.

Ms Shields O’Connor says Fastnet has a special place in the Irish Lights network of 64 lighthouses around our coastline.

'The Fastnet Lighthouse stands not only as a crucial aid to navigation but also as a testament to innovation, enduring legacy, and human ingenuity.'