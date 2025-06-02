Swim ban at dangerous Coolmain beach

A SWIMMING ban at Coolmain Beach, just outside Kilbrittain will remain in place for the 2025 bathing season much to the disappointment of those who regularly swim at the popular spot.

Cork County Council issued a notice on Tuesday morning informing the public that the beach is considered unsafe for swimming and bathing due to the ‘presence of estuarine channels and hazardous conditions, including currents, sudden changes in depth and deep water near the shore.’

There had already been several reports of swimmers getting into difficulty at the beach last weekend, which isn’t patrolled by beach lifeguards at any time.

A Cork County Council spokesperson said that while there is no change in the water quality of this beach, no bathing water sampling will be conducted by their environment directorate for the 2025 season due to health and safety concerns.

‘This situation will be assessed over the 2025 bathing season.’

Last weekend, the Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard reported that their unit had come across a couple of incidents where swimmers had got into difficulty at that beach.

The sand is shifting at Coolmain, and therefore it requires extra care when swimming there, especially for young children and weaker swimmers.

This is most problematic when the tide is going out as the run down the channel is at its strongest at this stage.

At this week’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, municipal district officer Brian Dunne reiterated the point that the shifting sands over the past 12 months have caused a new channel to be created, making the beach unsafe for swimming.

He also confirmed that officials will be erecting signs at the beach indicating that swimming is unsafe at the beach.

‘We feel currently it’s not safe for swimming and it’s not being flagged as a designated beach for the coming season,’ he said.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said it was quite worrying to hear that swimming will be prohibited for the season as it’s such a busy beach, and added that it’s vitally important that good signage is erected in the area.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) asked if signage could also be erected on the approach roads including the R600 as she said it might deter people from driving down to the beach.

‘It’s unfortunate that the beach won’t be used for swimming this summer but Cork County Council is taking safety first,’ she said.