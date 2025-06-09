Suspicions Connonagh blaze was case of ‘criminal damage’

GARDAÍ are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire at the former Morris Arms Bar in Connonagh, just outside Leap last Wednesday night (May 28th) which they suspect was a case of criminal damage.

Two men who are aged in their 40s, were taken to CUH with minor burn injuries after the alarm was raised at approximately 8.30pm.

Fire Service units from Clonakilty and Skibbereen were immediately mobilised to the incident and responded with four pumping appliances and 18 firefighters.

A spokesperson for Cork County Fire Services said that the first fire brigade arrived at 9pm.

‘On arrival the fire was well established in a two-storey annex at the rear of the property, and in the roof space over an unoccupied residential accommodation to the front of the building. Firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the building which was heavily smoke logged at first floor level.’

‘No casualties were located in the building but with the assistance of the gardaí and the public, two male casualties were located in the immediate vicinity of the building suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns.’

The two men were treated at the scene for their injuries by emergency first responders in the fire crew and were handed over to ambulance crew when they arrived on scene.

‘Firefighting operations continued on scene for a number of hours exposing the roof in places to fully extinguish the fire.’

The building was badly damage by the fire, including a section at the rear where a flat roof collapsed and while fire brigade operations at the scene finished at 00.40am the following morning.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident of criminal damage by fire at the premises.

‘A technical examination of the scene is being carried out. Investigations are ongoing.’