Collins diaries on month’s loan to Clonakilty museum

THE National Archives in partnership with Cork County Council returns the Michael Collins Diaries 1918–1922 to Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty, continuing the annual August loan that began in 2022.

This year’s exhibition highlights a lesser-known aspect of Collins’ revolutionary work, his international connections. Alongside the diaries, visitors will see for the first time a selection of letters exchanged between Michael Collins and Donal Hales, a fellow Cork man, who was an Irish diplomat based in Genoa, Italy, from 1919 to 1922.

The diaries have undergone conservation, archival processing, and digitisation at the National Archives. Visitors can explore all five diaries in full via an interactive touchscreen display.

The diaries are on loan to the National Archives by the family of the late Liam and Betty Collins, Clonakilty, Cork.

Admission to the exhibition is free, and Michael Collins House Museum will extend its opening hours throughout August. For more information, visit www.michaelcollinshouse.ie