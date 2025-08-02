Traffic plan in place for Bandon water repairs

Uisce Éireann set to begin works next week to reduce high levels of leakage in the Bandon area. The works will take place along the R586 Dunmanway Road, and involve the replacement of over 500m of aged water mains prone to bursts.

Traffic management will be in place in the form of a stop/go system and traffic lights. Local and emergency access will always be maintained. Ward and Burke Construction Ltd is carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with the project expected to be complete in September 2025.

For more information on the Leakage Reduction Programme please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks. Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or online at Report a Leak.