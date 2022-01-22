Students are gamechangers with Trócaire’s very sustainable goals

TRÓCAIRE has teamed up with a West Cork national school to help students learn about the issues facing people in developing countries.

Niall Quillinan, Trócaire’s primary development education officer, visited Scoil Naomh Seosamh in Laragh recently to deliver a workshop on one of Trócaire’s programmes for primary schools called Game Changers.

Game Changers is a competition for young people who want to change the world and believe games are a way to do this. The programme invites primary school students to create a development education game that focuses on one or more of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and submit it to the annual Game Changers competition.

Niall said: ‘Given that it has been such a difficult year for schools, we are delighted with the volume of primary schools from all parts of the country, who have signed up to this year’s competition so far.

‘Young people all over Ireland have submitted amazing games, which include board games, digital games and card games. We’d like to encourage all principals and primary school teachers to highlight this competition in their schools and get pupils thinking about these important issues.’

Lorraine Crowley, fifth class teacher at Scoil Naomh Seosamh said: ‘Game Changers’ workshop brought great awareness to the pupils about current global issues which they explored through fun activities and games.

‘The children were so enthusiastic and excited about creating their own games and couldn’t wait to get started right away.’

The closing date for the competition is April 8th, 2022. For more see trocaire.org