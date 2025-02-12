Specialist Parkinson’s nurse for the county of Cork

A NEW community-based Parkinson’s nurse has been appointed in Cork for the first time.

Parkinson’s Ireland have announced the appointment of Charlotte Deasy, who has joined from the NHS where she was an advanced nurse practitioner.

The specialist service will operate from Carrigaline Primary Care Centre and will be available to people with Parkinson’s and their families across the entire county.

The nurse specialist will give advice on medication and the many symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease, as well as offering support for those coming to terms with a recent diagnosis.

Approximately 18,000 people live with Parkinson’s in Ireland, a number that is on track to double by 2040.

‘We are delighted with this development, as there are only a small number of Parkinson’s specialist nurses in the HSE and in Ireland overall,’ said ceo of Parkinson’s Ireland, Shane O’Brien.

‘As of December 2024, there were also no Parkinson’s nurses available in Cork University Hospital. This service is a model for other parts of the country, by delivering care in the community using the concept of integrated care. We are delighted to have Charlotte on board and look forward to continuing to expand our work in county Cork.’

The new service is by appointment only.

An appointment can be requested by phoning 1800 359 359 or by emailing [email protected].