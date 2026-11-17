“DO it for the kids, for the fun.” That’s the message from Skibbereen woman, Grainne Collins, who together with her husband Noel and their sons Jason and Frankie, will be appearing on Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ on Sunday.

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Grainne, who for years has been a familiar sight walking or jogging with friends in Skibbereen, insists she is not super-fit, even if Noel, Jason and Frankie are.

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She and Noel, said they agreed to apply to take part in the popular TV show because it was Frankie’s birthday wish, having turned 14 – the minimum age required for participants.

Deliciously funny, wonderfully chatty, and always stylish, the hairdresser mom was surprisingly tight-lipped when it came to details of how the family got on when they were first called by the production crew to Athlone in

June.

What she does convey is that they had lots and lots of fun – Collins family style. “We were outdoors in the heat, sunning ourselves, drinking diet coke, and eating chocolate, while the other families were monitoring their electrolytes,” she joked.

The family, and half of Skibbereen, are planning to attend a public screening at The Tanyard when the show goes live at 6.30pm on Sunday on RTÉ One – all are welcome to attend.

The biggest supporters of Team Collins – who were delighted to have been allocated the red and white jersey – are their seven-year old twins Robbie and Sophie.

“When they turn 14, the Collins family will apply again to take part in Ireland’s Fittest Family,” said Grainne, having explained how the entire family would sit and watch, even re-watch, previous shows as part of their

preparation.

Frankie’s sporting passions include horse-riding and playing for O’Donovan Rossa, having recently won a county final, while Jason (18) also plays for Skibbereen and is, this week, facing into a county final.

Jason spoke very highly of their TV coach Donnacha O’Callaghan. “He really pushed us to achieve our goals. He’s sound. The one thing about him is that he roars at you, which is what we like because it pushed us on.”

Noel, meanwhile, also does soccer and football training. And he has recently added to Skibbereen’s sporting life by opening a new golf simulator business.

As a member of Body Active in Skibbereen, Grainne admits that given her diminutive stature she found some of the challenges difficult.

“We looked at the wall, and wondered how are we going to get over that, but with our coach’s help we developed different strategies.

“Going into it, we didn’t know if we were going to be in the water, in a bog, be upside down, we really didn’t know what to expect, but from start to finish it was absolutely amazing,” she said.

Grainne talks a good game, but she gave nothing away, so people will have to tune in on Sunday night to see how Team Collins performed, and if there will be another instalment.

Noel explained how he was happily roped in to round one, which was filmed in Haulbowline. “It was Frankie’s idea, first day,” he said. “He started watching it when he was younger and he told us we were going to apply when he turned 14 – and that was it!

“When you look at the programme on TV, it looks a lot easier than it is. It’s tough, but it was a great experience to be able to do it with your wife and kids. It’s a memory that will stick with me for the rest of my life, and theirs too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the McCourt family from Innishannon - dad Morgan, daughter Lauren, and sons Callum and Harry, are the second West Cork family competing in season 14 of the hit RTÉ reality show.

The team, with mentor Anna Geary, are already playing a blinder, having qualified for the quarter finals in the very first episode.

They are a strong contenders for the title because Morgan, a consultant colorectal and general surgeon, does triathlons, surfing, kite surfing and rugby, while Lauren is a juvenile athlete who trains with Bandon Athletic Club.

Callum and Harry are talented hockey players, having played for the Irish U18 team.