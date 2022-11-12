Sheep's Head Hike raises €10,500 to fight poverty overseas

A sponsored walking event in West Cork has raised more than €10,500 for the work of an Irish aid agency fighting poverty overseas.

The organisers of the 14th annual Christian Aid Sheep’s Head Hike met in Kilcrohane recently to present their cheque to the charity’s Bandon-based church and community Officer, Andrew Coleman.

More than 120 walkers set out from Kilcrohane Community Hall on Saturday September 3rd to take part in the hike which is the largest mass participation event on the Sheep’s Head peninsula.

This year’s total is the second highest sum the organising committee has raised and brings to almost €91,000 the amount the event has yielded since it began in 2009. In 2015, the organisers raised €18,000 which included a single donation of €10,000.

The funds raised will support Christian Aid’s work as it responds to a devastating hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa where famine is looming after four failed rainy seasons.

Andrew Coleman thanked the organisers and participants as well as everyone who sponsored a walker or made a donation.

'We’re grateful,' he said, 'to the church community of Kilmocomogue Union and all the volunteer organisers, especially the walk leaders, bus drivers and caterers who gave so generously of their time to make this event such a success.'