Curtain raised in Rossmore for one act drama festival

THE theatre in Rossmore is preparing for curtains up for the annual West Cork One Act Drama Festival which runs from Friday November 20 to Sunday 22.

The festival opens on Friday with a selection of contemporary Irish plays. Shannonside Drama Group present Aubade, a relationship drama (over 16s) by Irish playwright Mark Yeates, followed by Skibbereen Drama Group’s production of Waiting for You by Mark O’Leary of Dublin’s Balally Players, and then the local Kilmeen Drama Group present another Mark O’Leary play, Save me.

On Saturday Prosperous Dramatic Society take to the stage with American playwright Jean-Claude Van Itallie’s dark comedy Interview.

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This is followed by Doonbeg Drama Group’s production of Synge’s popular Irish classic The Tinker’s Wedding.

Next up is Moate’s club staging of the comedy Two by Jim Cartright and then closing the night is Lucan Drama’s production of Reunion by fellow group member Conor Hillman.

On Sunday night Coachford Players present American Don Nigro’s Scarecrow, Mallow-based Shed by the Road productions stage the Arthur Miller classic Elegy for a Lady, and Bualadh Bos Drama Group from Galway close the festival with The Ripple Effect, a witty play by Robert Scott.

The top groups from the circuit will progress onto the All-Ireland One Act finals which take place from December 4 to 6 in An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

Shows start at the earlier time of 7.30 pm.

Tickets (€15 per night) are available at the door or avail of a special offer and get all three nights for €40.

To book www.rossmoretheatre.com