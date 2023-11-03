Schools and a church share windfarm cash

LOCAL national schools are among the beneficiaries of a windfarm developer which gives cash to local groups in the vicinity of its windfarms.

SSE Renewables has handed out over €135,000 to community groups in the vicinity of its Coomacheo and Curragh windfarms in North Cork and its Coomatallin Wind Farm in West Cork.

The funding was presented recently to local community groups at presentation events in Ballyvourney and Drinagh.

The company has now paid out almost €2m to community groups in the vicinity of its windfarms since 2006, through its community funds programme.

The 2023 fund of over €120,000 was awarded to 24 groups operating around Ballyvourney and Millstreet in North Cork, while the Coomatallin fund of €15,500 was shared out between 10 groups operating near Dunmanway in West Cork.

Drinagh National School received funding from the Coomatallin Wind Farm and will use the funds to build a geodome for students on the grounds of their school.

Dominic Hayes, principal, Drinagh National School, said: ‘We have wanted to build a geodome in our garden for the children of the school for years. This year’s funding from SSE Renewables Coomatallin Community Fund will enable us to do just that. It will give the children of the community the opportunity to learn how to grow food in an indoor environment all year ‘round and help us obtain our seventh Green flag.’

Other projects to have received funding from the community funds include: cash for an insulation project at Drinagh Rangers Football Club; cash for equipment and a facilities upgrade at Scoil Naisiúnta Baile Mhuirne, Clondrohid Community Recreational Facilities, Muinefliuch National School, Rylane AFC, Drinagh Community Association and the Anglican church in Drinagh, Christ Church.

Grants have also been handed out for a community and school playground for Scoil Chuil Aodha Barr d‘Inse, and to make Carriganima National School and Carriganima Community Childcare wheelchair-accessible; cash for a community garden for Ballyvourney & Ballymakeera Tidy Towns, and funding for Drinagh Bowling Club, Drinagh Text Alert and Reenascreena Bowling Committee.

SSE Renewables operates three windfarms in Co Cork.