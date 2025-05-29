Southern Star Ltd. logo
Scholarships for Bandon and Macroom students

May 29th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Scholarships for Bandon and Macroom students Image
Emer O’Connor with school principal Stephen McLaughlin, JP McManus, and Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

TWO West Cork students were among a group of 14 who have been awarded an all-Ireland scholarship which will cover the full duration of their undergraduate studies.

 

Liam Twomey accepting his award.

Liam Twomey of Bandon and Emer O’Connor, Macroom, were presented with the honour at a recent ceremony in University Concert Hall, University of Limerick.

The All-Ireland Scholarships, established by JP McManus in 2008, provide financial support to gifted students pursuing third-level education.

Each year, 125 scholarships are awarded across the 32 counties of Ireland. Recipients receive €6,750 each year for the duration of their undergraduate studies.

The third-level educational scholarship is awarded to 125 of the highest -achieving students each year, with a minimum of two students awarded from each county.

JP McManus, the Limerick racehorse owner and businessman said he was honoured to celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of the students.

‘To date, 1,924 students have received an All-Ireland Scholarship and 1,382 of those students have since graduated from university. Today is a very special occasion for the class of 2024, their families, friends, and teachers. We wish them all the very best as they pursue their studies and university and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the years to come.’

*****

