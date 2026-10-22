Road users being urged to stay alert this bank holiday weekend

As the October bank holiday weekend approaches, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to all road users to stay safe.

Bank holiday weekends are among the busiest periods on Irish roads. They are also among the periods where road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision.

To date this year, 151 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads.Of the road fatalities so far this year, 29 were pedestrians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 2021 and 2025, 178 pedestrians were killed, and 1,658 pedestrians were seriously injured, while a quarter (25%) of these pedestrian fatalities were persons aged 75 or older; two-thirds (68%) were male.

As the clocks go back an hour this Sunday, meaning less daylight hours, An Garda Síochána reminds all road users to ensure they are visible. Drivers are encouraged to use dipped headlights during the day, particularly if their vehicle does not have daytime running lights.

Pedestrians and cyclists should wear high-visibility clothing and ensure they are clearly visible in darker conditions. Statistics show a consistent rise in pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries on Irish roads from October to December each year.

Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Denis Ferry, said: "As the long evenings draw in, we’re asking all road users to be mindful of each other over the October bank holiday weekend. This is a busy time of the year with the start of the school mid-term break, when many people attend Halloween-themed events.

"Motorists need to be aware of those walking on our streets and roads, and pedestrians should make sure they’re visible, especially as daylight time decreases. As the seasonal weather changes, we remind motorists to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate for the driving conditions. We urge motorists to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to wear your seatbelt and put away any distractions while driving such as mobile phones.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Seán Canney TD, said: ""As darker winter nights approach I am asking all road users to prioritise safety while making their journeys. In particular, I urge all drivers to be vigilant of vulnerable road users, especially pedestrians and I urge them to take every precaution while driving to safeguard the lives of others

"This weekend may bring difficult weather conditions, please take this into account while planning your journey and to pay close attention to any warnings or advisories issued by our emergency services, the RSA and local authorities."

Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority, said: "Unfortunately, we invariably see an increase in serious injuries among pedestrians in the autumn and winter. With the clock going back one hour this Sunday, the RSA is advising drivers to slow down and look out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, particularly when travelling during the darker mornings and evenings.”