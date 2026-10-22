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CCPC warns consumers to stop using recalled Aldi hairdryers

October 22nd, 2026 9:44 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

CCPC warns consumers to stop using recalled Aldi hairdryers Image
Aldi Stores (Ireland) Limited recalls Ambiano Ionic Hairdryer (black, white, yellow and orange)

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The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain Ambiano Ionic Hairdryers sold by Aldi in Ireland between August and September 2025.

Around 5,400 affected hairdryers were sold in Ireland. The product presents a risk of electric shock or fire because the power cord may become damaged over time, potentially exposing live wires or causing overheating.

Adele O’Sullivan, Director of Market Surveillance at the CCPC, said: “Anyone who has one of these hairdryers should stop using it immediately and return it to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

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“We urge consumers not to take any risks with their safety. Even if the hairdryer appears to be in good condition, it is important that they stop using it and return it for a refund."

The affected products were sold in black, white, yellow and orange and can be identified by the following product codes:

  • 4061462195075 – Black
  • 4061462195211 – White
  • 4061462195310 – Yellow
  • 4061462195372 – Orange

For more information and the latest product recall notices, visit Product recalls and notifications Ireland | CCPC

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