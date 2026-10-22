Ballincollig belief pays off as senior hurling beckons

Ballincollig 1-19

Dungourney 0-16

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

A POWER-PACKED performance in the last quarter paved the way for Ballincollig’s convincing victory over Dungourney in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

Trailing by 0-10 to 0-9 at the interval, there was little to indicate the Muskerry side would eventually go on to dominate matters to such an extent that they weren’t in the least bit flattered by their six-point winning margin.

To deliver the goods so impressively was immensely satisfying for Ballincollig, especially in view of the defeat they endured at Ballinhassig’s hands in the 2025 showpiece.

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Delighted mentor Mike McGrath said the loss in the final last year has been a motivating factor for Ballincollig throughout this campaign.

‘It was on our back the whole season, we felt we hadn’t performed to our best in last year’s final, so the hurt was all the more severe on that account.

‘We were confident coming here today, we had beaten Dungourney last year, and we knew we had strengthened the squad since then.

‘Having said that, we didn’t start well, but we believed in ourselves, and we just came out and got the job done in the second half,’ he stated.

Stressing it was a superb team effort that carried the day for Ballincollig, McGrath felt there were four or five exceptional individual displays as well, picking substitute Brian Keating out for special mention.

‘Bringing Brian on worked a treat, as he set up the goal that put us on course for the win at the three-quarter stage.’

Unable to start due to injury, Keating certainly paid his way following his introduction, placing Adam Wills for the goal that made it 1-14 to 0-12 in the 44th minute at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

Ballincollig went from strength-to-strength in the wake of it, with Keating chipping in with a tasty point as they steadily tightened the screw before Dungourney bagged a brace of consolation scores near the end.

As well as lining out without their ace attacker Keating, Ballincollig lost centre-back David O’Sullivan through injury in the 19th minute.

That they made light of those setbacks is testimony to the depth of quality in the panel.

Barry Coleman slotted in smoothly in the half-back line following O’Sullivan’s departure, creating the chance that saw midfielder Theo Morgan complete the scoring in the first half.

Coleman caught the eye as well when, with the score at 1-15 to 0-12, foiling Cillian O’Callaghan’s attempt to grab a revitalising goal for Dungourney approaching the last ten minutes.

Particularly heroic in defence overall were James Dwyer and Fenton Denny, who were tasked with keeping tabs on Dungourney’s marquee attackers O’Callaghan and Jack Leahy respectively.

In fairness, O’Callaghan and Leahy were to the fore as the Imokilly side made the early running, going 0-4 to 0-1 ahead inside ten minutes.

That the impact from Dungourney’s dynamic duo was significantly reduced as the game progressed speaks volumes for the contributions made by Dwyer and Denny to Ballincollig’s triumph.

Elsewhere, Theo Morgan was a leading light for the winners at midfield, while Stephen Wills, Adam Wills, Cian O’Driscoll, Danny Miskella and Darragh O’Mahony all made their presence felt up front where Brian Keating’s late input was instrumental in hastening Dungourney’s demise.

Although Ballincollig recovered from an uncertain start to earn parity at 0-5 apiece after Stephen Wills pointed in the 14th minute, they were unable to hit the front in the first half.

Points from Wills, from a free won by Danny Miskella, brought them level on the turnover before Harry Ahearne, taking a return pass from Darragh O’Mahony, finally nudged them ahead in the 32nd minute.

They weren’t to fall behind subsequently, and it was obvious they were growing in stature in all sectors as the second half wore on.

They upped the tempo in earnest after points from Cian O’Driscoll and Stephen Wills, who landed a beauty, were followed by Adam Wills’ well-taken goal, leaving Dungourney trailing in their wake on the run-in.

OUR STAR: No shortage of star performers for Ballincollig, but team skipper James Dwyer merits a top rating following his excellent policing job on Dungourney’s key full-forward Cillian O’Callaghan.

Scorers

Ballincollig: S Wills 0-5 (1f); A Wills 1-1; C O’Drisoll 0-4; T Morgan 0-3; F Denny, J Dwyer, H Aherne, D O’Mahony, B Keating, P Kelly 0-1 each.

Dungourney: J Leahy 0-7 (3f, 1 65); K Coady-Byrne 0-3; S Hegarty, J Aherne 0-2 each; C O’Callaghan, C Griffin 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: J Linehan; F Denny, J Dwyer, R O’Donovan; D O’Leary, D O’Sullivan, K O’Leary; H Aherne, T Morgan; C O’Driscoll, D O’Mahony, S Wills, A Wills, T O’Connell, J Dwyer.

Subs: B Coleman for O’Sullivan (inj, 19), B Keating for O’Connell (41), P Kelly for O’Mahony (57), C Dalton for Aherne (60), C Sexton for Morgan (63).

Dungourney: P O’Flynn; C Morgan, R Harney, D Healy; M Leahy, J Griffin, M McGrath; S Hegarty, N Motherway; K Coady-Byrne, John Aherne, N McGrath; J McCarthy, C O’Callaghan, J Leahy.

Subs: F Daly for N McGrath (50), C Ryan for Harney (53), C Griffin for Coady-Byrne (57), James Ahern for M McGrath (63).

Referee: N Fahy (Brian Dillons).