Sun shined brightly for Caheragh Threshing Day

The Caheragh Annual Vintage Threshing Day was held on Sunday Oct 18 marking another remarkable success for the community.

This event, enjoyable for all ages, also served a meaningful purpose by supporting Breakthrough Cancer Research and local charities.

Orla Dolan CEO from Breakthrough Cancer research emphasised the critical role of research in enhancing the cancer patient journey, from initial diagnosis to treatment and care, while honouring her late father, Professor Jerry O'Sullivan, who hailed from Caheragh.

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Professor Martin O'Sullivan, a Consultant Breast Surgeon, delivered a heartfelt talk on cancer that resonated deeply with the crowd.

The day showcased an impressive array of vintage displays, shining brightly under the clear blue sky, with Mr. Donal Kelleher, the lone piper from Ballingeary, leading the parade, followed by the Tadgh McCathraigh Underage teams and scouts.

Guests enjoyed a variety of attractions, including a Wheel of Fortune, a Hog Roast, karting, a dog show showcasing beloved pets, a bouncing castle, face painting, catering team in the kitchen , local home baking, crepes and children’s stall with some sweets the exciting new "Drop the Pen Challenge."

Shuttle taxis were available for assistance, and the Skibbereen Civil Defence team ensured safety throughout the day.

Congratulations were given to Denis Murphy, who won the PJ Goggin Memorial Cup in the vintage category.

A touching moment was observed with a minute of silence for those lost over the past year, especially remembering Christy Keohane, who dedicated many years as treasurer of the committee.

The committee expresses sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who attended, donated, sponsored, or supported the event, whether in person or behind the scenes, making the day a resounding success.