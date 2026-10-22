Macroom teenager Gearoid Quinn takes the next step on the road to America

MACROOM GAA goalkeeper Gearoid Quinn is one step closer to a potentially life-changing opportunity in American college football after progressing to the next phase of Ireland’s Kicking King.

The Macroom teen (17) is among 20 talented young athletes who have come through Leader Kicking’s nationwide search for Ireland’s next American football kicking star.

The group will now receive direct specialist coaching as the competition moves towards its next stage in the United States.

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After emerging from the regional selection process, Quinn earned the opportunity to take to the field at Aviva Stadium during the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, where he successfully kicked a field goal at half-time in front of thousands of college football fans.

Now, the De La Salle College Macroom student will begin the next phase of development with Tadhg Leader and the Leader Kicking team, receiving specialist coaching designed to develop the technique, consistency and mentality required to kick at the highest levels of college football in the US.

‘It’s been a brilliant journey so far and I’m delighted to still be involved. The Aviva was a massive highlight, but now it’s about looking ahead and trying to improve.’

Quinn was identified through Ireland’s Kicking King, a nationwide initiative created by Leader Kicking where exceptional kicking talent can come forward to see if their skills can translate to American football. An estimated 800 to 1,000 male and female athletes aged 16 to 24 took part in open kicking trials held at venues across Ireland throughout August.

‘Gearoid and the other athletes who have reached this stage now have an opportunity to work directly with us, develop their technique and see just how far their ability can take them. For some of these young players, that could ultimately mean an education and a football career in the United States,’ said Tadhg Leader, founder of Leader Kicking.

‘One of the most important things about this pathway is that the players come and find us. We’re not going out recruiting or approaching young players and trying to take them away from their clubs or their sport. They see the opportunity, they want to explore it and they make that decision themselves.’

The next major prize is a trip to Northwestern University’s new Ryan Field in Chicago, with ten finalists earning the opportunity to travel to the United States.

From there, the top four will compete in a longest kick competition at Ryan Field on November 7th.

All ten finalists will also receive six months of coaching, academic preparation and college recruitment support from Leader Kicking.