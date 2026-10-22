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Mizen Cycle raises €680,000 for West Cork charities

October 22nd, 2026 12:45 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Mizen Cycle raises €680,000 for West Cork charities Image
Central Image: John Hennessy, Emily Cotter Jesters, Brian Cotter Jesters, Susan O'Sullivan. Outer Ring: Top Left Trevor McGuirk; Bantry Athletics Club, Richard Mullaney; Bay Rovers FC, Noel O'Mahony; Bantry Tidy Towns, Eileen O'Shea; Bantry Development & Tourism Association, Gene McCarthy; St. Colum's Ladies GAA, Francis Hourihane; Bantry RFC, Mary O'Sullivan; Bantry Ladies GAA, Top Right Claire Russell; Bantry Basketball Club.

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A total of €35,000 was distributed to sports clubs, charities and community organisations following the success of this year’s Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle.

The annual cycle, which celebrated its 22nd year, has raised an incredible €680,000 for charities and community organisations throughout West Cork.

At a recent presentation event, five clubs involved with Bantry Community Sports Hub – Bantry Athletic Club, Bantry Basketball Club, Bantry Bay RFC, Bay Rovers AFC and West Cork Jesters – were each presented with a gratefully received donation.

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Cheques were also presented to Bantry Ladies GAA, St Colum’s Ladies GAA and Bantry Rowing Club, along with Bantry Tourism and Development, Bantry Tidy Towns and Durrus and District Community Council.

This year’s summer cycle saw participants tackle 65km, 100km and 130km routes along the Mizen and Sheep’s Head peninsulas.

The organisers expressed their sincere thanks to the many volunteers who gave of their time, including those involved in registration, stewarding, marshalling, food and water stops, event set-up and all the other work required to make the day a success.

Particular thanks were extended to Goleen Community Centre and Durrus Community Centre for their continued support of the event and the important role they play in helping everything run smoothly.

The organisers expressed their sincere appreciation of the emergency services, sponsors, local businesses, participating clubs and, of course, every cyclist who took part in the annual fundraising challenge.

Planning is already underway for next year, with registration for the 2027 Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle due to open in March.

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