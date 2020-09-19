Ray brings his passion and his creativity to the Montenotte Hotel

CLONAKILTY-based Ray Kelleher has been appointed as director of sales and marketing at The Montenotte Hotel in Cork city.

Ray most recently worked as group sales and marketing manager at Trigon Hotels and previously as sales and marketing manager at the Clayton Hotel in the city.

He is currently the chairperson of the Cork city centre forum, is very well-known in the business community in Cork and brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role. General manager at The Montenotte Hotel, Brian Bowler, said: ‘With an impressive background and proven track record in the hospitality industry, a true passion for tourism, and excellent connections in the business community, he will be a strong advocate for our hotel.’

And he added: ‘Ray’s creative approach will also bring fresh and unique thinking to our team as we continue to innovate our offering to stay true to our promise to stay unique.’