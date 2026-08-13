Plea to park safely near the sea

A West Cork councillor has urged people to park safely near the sea after a car had to be pulled from the water in Baltimore on Monday.

Fine Gael Cllr Brendan McCarthy welcomed the fact that no one was in the car that was partially submerged, on a slipway, up to the top of its front wheels.

'Extreme caution is needed when parking close to the sea,' he said. 'At best, the car can be damaged by the salt water, but at worst it could cause injury or the loss of a life.'

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Cllr McCarthy noted that local people waded into the water on the slipway next to the sailing club and attached a rope before hauling the car out of the water.

The councillor took the opportunity to highlight an ongoing problem with the lack of parking in the village of Baltimore.

'There is an urgent need for additional parking to be provided. Huge numbers visit Baltimore and the islands, and with spaces in the local car park filled to capacity people are taking changes and parking in risky places,' he said.