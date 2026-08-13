Uisce Éireann appeals to the public in Cork to continue using water responsibly as warm and dry conditions continue

UISCE Éireann is appealing to customers nationwide to continue using water responsibly as warm and dry conditions persist.

A water conservation order remains in place for the entire country to help protect public drinking water supplies following a prolonged period of exceptionally warm and dry weather, combined with high demand for water across the country.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said: 'We would like to thank the public for their efforts to conserve water which have helped to reduce demand in many areas. But with the ongoing dry weather several water sources remain under pressure.

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The appeal was made after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow High Temperature Warning for parts of the country, with higher temperatures expected to increase demand for water in the days ahead.

In Cork, night-time water restrictions remain in place on the Ballykenly-Johnstown, Dunmahon and Mitchelstown (South) Water Treatment Plant supplies, as well as on Cape Clear Island.

These restrictions are necessary to allow treated water reservoirs to recover overnight, helping to ensure a full and continuous daytime water supply for homes, businesses and essential services.

Contingency tankering operations are continuing to replenish treated water reservoirs serving Jones Bridge, Lake Cross and Minane Bridge Water Treatment Plants, as well as Cahernacin, Nohoval and Whitechurch.

While the efforts of customers to conserve water have helped reduce demand, water sources remain under pressure. Uisce Éireann is urging everyone to continue using water carefully to help protect supplies.

Uisce Éireann's top priority is to safeguard water supplies for homes, businesses, farms, hospitals, vulnerable customers and essential services.

Customers are being asked to continue avoiding non-essential water use and to play their part in protecting supplies for homes, businesses and essential services.

Eoin O’Connell, operations manager with Uisce Éireann said: 'With warm conditions expected to continue and temperatures set to rise again in parts of the country, we are asking everyone to continue doing what they can to conserve water.

'Simple actions such as taking shorter showers, fixing leaking taps and toilets, fully loading dishwashers and washing machines, and using a watering can instead of a hose or sprinkler can all make a meaningful difference. Every drop counts.'

The water conservation order will remain in place until August 26th and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis taking into account weather conditions, soil moisture deficits and the status of water supplies.