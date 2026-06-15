Civil defence volunteers honoured at awards night

CORK West Civil Defence volunteers’ commitment and dedication to helping their local community was honoured and celebrated at an awards night recently.

They regularly support response agencies in searching for missing people, medical emergencies, and extreme weather events.

In the past 18 months, Cork West Civil Defence volunteers completed a total of 3,574 operational volunteer hours, consisting of 140 individual emergency and non-emergency duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of Civil Defence Medals were awarded on the night.

These included: Civil Defence Long Service Medals (10, 20 and 30 years); Civil Defence Lourdes Medals; Civil Defence 75th Anniversary Medals and Civil Defence COVID-19 Recognition Medals.

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins, TD was on hand to present medals along with Andrew Macilwraith, Cork County Chief Fire Officer, and Sorcha Cooney, Cork County Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer.

Pictured above is Brendan Leahy from Skibbereen accepting his COVID-19 recognition medal from Michael Collins TD while, below, Timmy O’Donovan from Skibbereen received his Civil Defence 10 Year Service Medal from Sorcha Cooney.

Other award recipients included Adrian Kelleher, Rosscarbery; Anna O’Sullivan, Ballineen; Kieran Cahalane, Dunmanway; Liam F O’Regan, Skibbereen; Mick Lynch, Skibbereen.