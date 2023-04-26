News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

April 26th, 2023 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

At the Music Network touring concert in Abbeystrewry Church in Skibbereen last Thursday were Rev John Ardis with Claire Kennelly, soprano Claudia Boyle, and Jacqueline and Eddy Weij. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Share this article

Ursula Sheehan and Margaret Joy with their mum Mary Coughlan at a tea party in the Munster Arms Hotel organised by Bandon Age Friendly and staff of St Michael’s Community Centre. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Bridie O’Mahony and Mary Cullen enjoying the afternoon. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Sinead McArdle, Geraldine Collins and Isla Dineen at the event. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Katie O’Driscoll and Liadán Holland at an evening of entertainment in Butlerstown Community Hall. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins with members of Clonakilty Community Youth Centre committee who were honoured at the event. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

West Cork nominee, Terri Kearney, Skibbereen Heritage Centre with county mayor Cllr Danny Collins. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Cllr Kay Dawson, Cllr Karen Coakley, Pat Collins, Baltimore RNLI and Cllr Susan McCarthy at the awards.
(Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Members of Newcestown Comhaltas who entertained guests at the ceremony. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Cork county mayor Cllr Danny Collins with West Cork nominee Brian ‘Sparky’ Collins. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Carmel Murphy, Kinsale with Cllr Gillian Coughlan at the County Mayor’s Community Awards. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

Aisling Allan with Aine Hennessy, Order of Malta, Carrigaline enjoying the event. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.