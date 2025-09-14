Walk this way to Inchigeela

Last Sunday, a set of walks were relaunched in Inchigeela, with the unveiling of the new mapboard in River Island car park.

The walks were put together by Nora O’Riordan and Theresa Cotter in 2014, and this year more work was completed on the trails in order to get them Sports Ireland-approved. Waymarkers have been installed, along with the new mapboard detailing the five walks, which are of varying levels and distances and are suitable for all walkers, cyclists and

runners.

The walks meander through some very diverse landscapes, all from one singular trailhead. All these routes are on quiet country roads, but offer majestic unspoilt landscape views on each.

One route, ‘Céim Daunt’, is a short four kilometre loop through an indigenous and ancient oak woodland, while another carries you on a 10 kilometre sharp incline through the mountains with heather moorland and majestic views over the mountainscape and lake country

The relaunch was attended by local politicians John Paul O’Shea TD, Andrias Moynihan TD, Senator Eileen Lynch, Councillor Kate Lynch and Councillor Gobnait

Moynihan.

The chairman of Croi na Laoi, Tim Maher, spoke to the fine crowd assembled, commending the vast amount of work completed by the sub-committee involved in the project, led by Shane Galvin. Mr Galvin took the opportunity to thank all of the team who were integral to the success of the scheme, including Andy Wells, Dan Kelleher, Neasa Ní Laoire, John F O’Callaghan, Anthony Murphy, and Tim

O’Shea

As well as the big relaunch, two walks took place in aid of West Cork Rapid Response, the volunteer-driven force who were represented on Sunday by Liam Slattery and Kate Crowley.

The first of these walks, the shorter four kilometre loop, was led out by the West Cork Rapid Response 4x4, while another group tackled the slopes to do the longer Derenannig linear walk. Following their exertions, people made their way to Creedons Hotel for music

and grub.

Croí na Laoi is an extremely active Tidy Towns and development society, with lots of exciting projects in progress. The team are actively working on another forest trail with panoramic lake views at the Holy Year Cross, and are also looking at redeveloping the local community hall, as well as a walking bridge crossing the River Lee.