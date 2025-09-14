History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 14th, 2025 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image

Share this article

The Glandore Regatta in 1995, where (clockwise from above) Hugh McNulty proudly showed off the duck he caught as part of the duck race; the St Fachtna’s Silver Band members Damien O’Brien, Orla O’Sullivan, and Barry Dempsey performed; and Rebecca Hosford and Daniel Maddock enjoyed the sun, along with an unnamed friend. (Photos: Southern Star Archives)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

 View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended