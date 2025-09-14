BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

The Glandore Regatta in 1995, where (clockwise from above) Hugh McNulty proudly showed off the duck he caught as part of the duck race; the St Fachtna’s Silver Band members Damien O’Brien, Orla O’Sullivan, and Barry Dempsey performed; and Rebecca Hosford and Daniel Maddock enjoyed the sun, along with an unnamed friend. (Photos: Southern Star Archives)

