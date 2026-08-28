PHOTOS: Leaving Cert results across West Cork

Excitement filled the air across West Cork as students celebrated a major milestone on their Leaving Cert results day.
Over 70,000 students received their Leaving Cert results across Ireland today. Some Skibbereen Community School students with Vice Principal Ms Dalton and Principal Mr O'Mahony. Picture: Andy Gibson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mount St. Michael School students Wayne McCarthy and Jason O'Shea with their results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School students Jerry McCArthy; Seán Cuinnea; Adam Baker and Vincent Daly seemed happy with their results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School student Aobh Daly with her results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School students Katie Whelton; Emily Timmins and Abby Harrington. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured with their Leaving Cert results are Skibbereen Community School students Olivia Cahalane and Diana Rose Coakley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured with their Leaving Cert results are Skibbereen Community School students Caoimhe Flannery and Natasha Hurley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Skibbereen Community School students Saoirse Leonard; Sarah Keating and Emily Dulea were ecstatic with their Leaving Cert results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Clonakilty's Bakhtyar Nabi, a student of Clonakilty Community College gives the thumbs up after receiving his Leaving Certificate results. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Clonakilty Community College students John O'Donovan, Bealad and Gabrielle O'Neill, Clonakilty with their Leaving Certificate results. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured with their Leaving Certificate results at the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty were (left to right): Éabha Brosnan, Rossmore, Olive O'Flynn, Courtmacsherry and Sofia McCarthy, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Realtínn Deli, Clonakilty, Molly Boddington, Courtmacsherry and Éabha Brosnan, Rossmore with their Leaving Certificate results at the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Schull Community College student Aleksandrs Sahovs collects his Leaving Certificate results. Photo by Carlos Benlayo