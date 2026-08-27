Ed Sheeran expands project with input from Cork group

ED Sheeran has confirmed that his foundation is expanding its work and funding a project called North South Sounds 2026.

The cross-border collaboration is between the Ed Sheeran Foundation (ESF), Music Generation Cork City, and the Oh Yeah Centre.

The programme will connect children and young people through a shared music initiative centred on song-writing, performance, and community engagement.

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‘I’m so happy to be bringing the Ed Sheeran Foundation to Ireland,’ said Ed, who regularly visits his relatives in West Cork. ‘I’ve spent loads of time in the country over the years. Having family roots there, it’s a place that’s always been special to me. Every child should have the opportunity to learn and take part in music, and we’re continuing our work to help make that a reality.’

North South Sounds 2026 will champion creative curiosity by encouraging young musicians to blend influences and genres, merging elements of traditional Irish and folk music with other genres such as hip-hop, pop, and rock to generate something entirely fresh.

It will connect young people with peers from different areas. It will celebrate local heritage, social inclusion and self-expression, engaging young people who might otherwise lack access to music creation, instrumental tuition and performance opportunities.

Throughout the project, the children and young people’s music making will be facilitated by an impressive team of musical educators from Music Generation Cork City in partnership with Creative Tradition and Knocknaheeny’s The Kabin Studio alongside the Oh Yeah Centre.

The project launched with performances by 50 young people at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann on August 3rd at Belfast City Hall, where they premiered a series of collaborative musical fusions, developed through workshops in the lead-up to the festival.

Last year, Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the festival, performing a mix of his own hits and traditional Irish tunes alongside local artists at The Sky and The Ground pub in Wexford.

Covering four core activities over the following six months, a highlight of North South Sounds 2026 will be youth-led gigs in both Cork City and Belfast.

Other strands of the project include non-residential summer camps in Cork City and Belfast, which will expand reach to an additional 100 young people and provide a safe environment for community building.

Now, through Ireland’s National Music Education Programme he will be helping to empower children and young people to realise their full potential through access to, and participation in, high quality performance music education.

Initiated by Music Network, Music Generation is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Youth and Local Music Education Partnerships (LMEPs) in which Education and Training Board and Local Authorities play a lead role.

Through Local Music Education Partnership structures led by Education and Training Boards, the programme now reaches 130,000 children and young people annually who access a range of performance music education programmes in their local communities. For further information visit: www.musicgeneration.ie