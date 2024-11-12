PHOTO SPECIAL: A decade celebrating the best of West Cork farming

THE heart of West Cork life was in focus in Rosscarbery for the 10th anniversary Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards gala lunch recently.

Judie Russell was the MC for the event, a celebration of local farming and the people that make it special.

Celtic Ross Hotel director Helen Wycherley welcomed more than 160 guests to the event at lunchtime on Friday, November 1st, where farmers and representatives of the agricultural sector were joined by politicians, business, and community representatives.

She recalled how she and her father Gerry Wycherly met with The Southern Star managing director Seán Mahon and then editor Con Downing in the famed Rosscarbery hotel and, how they discussed how there was no awards scheme to celebrate and recognise the achievements of farmers and the wider agri-industry in West Cork.

From that meeting, the idea grew into an event that has gone from strength to strength ever since.

County Mayor Joe Carroll paid tribute to all of the day’s award winners and the importance of farming to the entire region.

Southern Star managing director Seán Mahon described farming as ‘intrinsic to the DNA’ of West Cork life.

‘It affects so many people in so many different ways across our region, providing jobs, contributing to our local economy, creating connections, conversations and a sense of belonging between people and communities for generations.’

The award winners came from across West Cork.

The April award winner was Desmond Savage from Kinsale, who developed the Moonsyst ingestible ‘Fitbits’ for cows.

The May winner was Nicole Keohane from Innishannon. Nicole farms on her grandparents’ land and is a National Dairy Council ambassador. Nicole combines dairy farming with her role as a technical support specialist with Datamars Livestock.

June’s winners were Paddy Barrett and John McNamara, well known for their work with the Carbery Milk Quality Awards, John through Teagasc and Paddy through Carbery.

John Murphy was July’s winner, for his dedicated work over five decades at the Clonakilty Agricultural College in Darrara.

Eamon Crowley from Ahiohill was named August’s winner. From small beginnings, Eamon has grown West Cork Veg Solutions into the county’s biggest and best known onion-growing operation.

In September, Kinsale Community School students Sean Dineen, John Quinn, Jack Good, and David Forde were recognised for their innovative work on DJS Engineering, designing an innovative gas dehorner holder.

October’s monthly award went to Joe O’Sullivan, the former chief executive of Drinagh Co-Op.

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel farm family winner in 2024 went to John and Veronica Cullinane from Ballineen, Sean and Fiona Deasy from Timoleague, Denis and Colette O’Donovan from Glandore, and John and Marie Hurley from Dunmanway, who have reconnected primary and secondary school students with the agri sector through farm visits, a hugely successful programme that has got the backing of Carbery and is now set to further expand.

And this year’s Hall of Fame award went to Alan and Valerie Kingston of Glenilen Farm, who started selling yoghurts in Bantry and Skibbereen 24 years ago and now producing over 60 products, with a projected turnover this year of €13m.

The event at the Celtic Ross Hotel brought a fitting end to the awards for 2024, and reflect the positive outlook for the future of West Cork farming.