PHOTO SPECIAL: A decade celebrating the best of West Cork farming

November 12th, 2024 8:15 AM

THE heart of West Cork life was in focus in Rosscarbery for the 10th anniversary Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards gala lunch recently.

Judie Russell was the MC for the event, a celebration of local farming and the people that make it special.

Celtic Ross Hotel director Helen Wycherley welcomed more than 160 guests to the event at lunchtime on Friday, November 1st, where farmers and representatives of the agricultural sector were joined by politicians, business, and community representatives.

She recalled how she and her father Gerry Wycherly met with The Southern Star managing director Seán Mahon and then editor Con Downing in the famed Rosscarbery hotel and, how they discussed how there was no awards scheme to celebrate and recognise the achievements of farmers and the wider agri-industry in West Cork.

From that meeting, the idea grew into an event that has gone from strength to strength ever since.

County Mayor Joe Carroll paid tribute to all of the day’s award winners and the importance of farming to the entire region.

Southern Star managing director Seán Mahon described farming as ‘intrinsic to the DNA’ of West Cork life.

‘It affects so many people in so many different ways across our region, providing jobs, contributing to our local economy, creating connections, conversations and a sense of belonging between people and communities for generations.’

Elma Connolly of sponsor Ludgate Hub with Sean Savage, father of April award winner Desmond Savage of Moonsyst.

 

Eugene Murnan of category sponsor Drimoleague Concrete Works with May award winner Nicole Keohane.

 

Maeve Buckley of sponsor AIB with June award winners Paddy Barrett and John McNamara.

 

Eibhlín Keohane of sponsor Keohane Readymix with July award winner John Murphy at the Celtic Ross Hotel.

 

Eugene Scally of monthly sponsor Scally's Super Valu with August award winner Eamon Crowley.

 

Donal McCarthy of sponsor Owen O'Driscoll & Associates with Kinsale Community College students David Ford; Jack Good; Sean Dineen, and John Quinn, September's award winners.

 

Maire McCarthy of sponsor Bank of Ireland with October award winner Joe O'Sullivan.

 

Anna Fitzgerald of category sponsor Cultivate with Farm Family award winners John and Veronica Cullinane; Sean and Fiona Deasy; Denis and Colette O'Donovan, and John and Marie Hurley.

 

Andy Donoghue of category sponsor Hodnett Forde Property Services with award winners Alan and Valerie Kingston of Glenilen Farm.

 

Event host Judie Russell at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

 

The Farming Awards celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 1st Nov, 2024. The Southern Star held its 2024 Farming Awards on Friday last, at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery. A large number of people attended the event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Pictured at the awards are Bobbie Blackwell (3), Clonakilty; Anna Walker (5), Bristol, UK; Ivy Blackwell (1), Clonakilty and Saoirse Walker (3), Bristol, UK.

 

Pictured at the awards are Sinéad Quinlan, Macroom Credit Union & Peadar Noonan, Bantry Credit Union.

 

Pictured at the awards are Nora McNamara, Carrigaline & Maria Barrett, Clonakilty.

Holly Cairns TD (SD) at the event.

 

Pictured at the event are Gerry Wycherley, Owner, Celtic Ross Hotel; Helen Wycherley, Celtic Ross Hotel; Ann Downey, General Manager, Celtic Ross Hotel & Maxine Christy, Sales & Marketing Manager, Celtic Ross Hotel.

 

Event MC Judie Russell with award winners Alan & Valerie Kingston of Glenilen Farm.

 

Event MC Judie Russell with award winner Eamon Crowley.

 

Enjoying the awards at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery were Seán Mahon, Southern Star managing director; Gearoid Condon, Ifac; Cllr. Joe Carroll, Cork County Mayor, Helen Wycherley, Celtic Ross Hotel and Gerry Wycherley, Celtic Ross Hotel.

 

Seán Mahon, Southern Star MD & Event MC Judie Russell.

 

Event MC Judie Russell with award winners Paddy Barrett & John McNamara.

 

The Southern Star held its 2024 Farming Awards on Friday last, at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery.

 

Pictured at the awards are Camila O'Riordan & Annette Sweetnam, SWS Forestry.

 

Pictured at the awards are Cathriona Tobin, Bantry Credit Union; Anna Fitzgerald, Chair, Bantry Credit Union & Ciara Sheehan, Drinagh Co-Op.

 

Pictured at the awards are Eibhlín & Maura Keohane, Keohane Ready Mix.

 

The award winners came from across West Cork.

The April award winner was Desmond Savage from Kinsale, who developed the Moonsyst ingestible ‘Fitbits’ for cows.

The May winner was Nicole Keohane from Innishannon. Nicole farms on her grandparents’ land and is a National Dairy Council ambassador. Nicole combines dairy farming with her role as a technical support specialist with Datamars Livestock.

June’s winners were Paddy Barrett and John McNamara, well known for their work with the Carbery Milk Quality Awards, John through Teagasc and Paddy through Carbery.

John Murphy was July’s winner, for his dedicated work over five decades at the Clonakilty Agricultural College in Darrara.

Eamon Crowley from Ahiohill was named August’s winner. From small beginnings, Eamon has grown West Cork Veg Solutions into the county’s biggest and best known onion-growing operation.

In September, Kinsale Community School students Sean Dineen, John Quinn, Jack Good, and David Forde were recognised for their innovative work on DJS Engineering, designing an innovative gas dehorner holder.

October’s monthly award went to Joe O’Sullivan, the former chief executive of Drinagh Co-Op.

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel farm family winner in 2024 went to John and Veronica Cullinane from Ballineen, Sean and Fiona Deasy from Timoleague, Denis and Colette O’Donovan from Glandore, and John and Marie Hurley from Dunmanway, who have reconnected primary and secondary school students with the agri sector through farm visits, a hugely successful programme that has got the backing of Carbery and is now set to further expand.

And this year’s Hall of Fame award went to Alan and Valerie Kingston of Glenilen Farm, who started selling yoghurts in Bantry and Skibbereen 24 years ago and now producing over 60 products, with a projected turnover this year of €13m.

The event at the Celtic Ross Hotel brought a fitting end to the awards for 2024, and reflect the positive outlook for the future of West Cork farming.

