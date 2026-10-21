Novel creperie on vintage bus seeks a permanent home

A VINTAGE bus restaurant is seeking help as its owner hopes to realise her dream of a permanent home in West Cork.

Frenchwoman Aurelia is the owner of independent business La Crêperie Nomad, which she operates from a vintage double-decker bus.

After seven seasons running her crêperie, she embarked on an ambitious project: transforming a beautiful 1967 Leyland Titan double-decker bus into a fully-equipped restaurant.

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The extensive conversion involved installing a professional catering kitchen on the lower deck, while the upper deck offers seating that creates a distinctive dining experience.

“The bus was originally destined for Glengarriff,” explained Aurelia, “but unforeseen planning issues concerning the intended trading location meant those plans could not go ahead.

“Although I've continued successfully trading from my smaller food truck at Marino Church in Bantry, my bigger dream is still waiting for its permanent home.”

Aurelia is hoping to create a unique food destination, serving freshly made sweet and savoury crêpes.

While the Glengarriff plan is on hold, she refused to give up and continues to run her creperie from her smaller food truck in Bantry.

“My little food truck has found its place in Bantry, but my bigger dream is still waiting for its final destination,” she said. “I've invested so much time, work and passion into this project, and I truly believe there's somewhere out there where it could become something special.”

Aurelia is now hoping to connect with landowners, commercial property owners, local businesses or organisations who might have a suitable location for the bus.

Ideally, the site would offer good visibility and customer access, enough space for the bus (9m) with clearance and manoeuvring room, access to electricity, fresh water and wastewater facilities, the possibility of outdoor seating and a secure, long-term commercial arrangement.

Having experienced the consequences of planning difficulties at her previous intended location, Aurelia is particularly keen to ensure that any future site is properly assessed and that all necessary permissions are in place before opening.

“The goal is not simply to park a bus, but to create a sustainable business that can become part of the local community,” said Auralia.

“I'm not looking to sell my bus. I want to bring it to life, welcome people aboard and create somewhere they will genuinely enjoy visiting. All I need now is the right place to make that happen.”

Anyone who owns or knows of a suitable commercial site, yard, car park or other potential location is warmly encouraged to get in touch.

Contact La Creperie Nomad at 085 1802834.