Friendly Fields gets nod for its Facebook content

FIELD'S SuperValu in Skibbereen, which is famous for its friendly service, has been nominated for its equally friendly Facebook content at this year's Cork Digital Marketing Awards, writes Jackie Keogh.

Visit Cork secured the top accolade at the annual awards, being named Digital Marketing Legend 2026, but Field's was recognised for how it uses Facebook in a way that engages with people worldwide.

Ruth Field said: "We were delighted to make it into the final for Best Use of Facebook for Business. We find Facebook is a great way to share our stories.

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"We are especially pleased for our social media partner, Jack Regan of Ballydehob​, who operates his business-to-business technology content marketing agency, Trend 7 Media, out of The Ludgate Hub here in town."

She said Jack manages all of their social media, alongside their inhouse team, and frequently refreshes their page with stories about the shop's history, staff and its local producers.

"West Cork people, the world over, like to keep an eye on West Cork. I think that's why our Facebook posts are so popular," said Ruth.

"The diaspora always gives us a nice thumbs-up, and lovely positive feedback."

A post featuring Leap man Denis Ryan and his husband Diego Caixeta who won Traitors did particularly well.