HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Restored Ahakista stone cottage with sea views hits the market for €660,000

A TASTEFULLY restored and renovated stone cottage in Ahakista offers a level of materials and craftsmanship second to none.

The two-storey detached residence sits on 4.4 acres, boasting sea views and a woodland garden directly opposite.

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Peninsula Properties is the agent for Reenacappul which has an asking price of €660,000.

The property also has a detached two-storey stone outbuilding (ideal for conversion to for more living space, a home office, an artist's studio or stables - the list goes on and on).

The 1,485sqft property has been totally renovated, with column style radiators in every room, Brazilian slate floors throughout and a generous open plan kitchen complete with vaulted ceiling.

Upstairs all floors are timber with the exception of the bathroom, with a double aspect bedroom offering both sea and mountain views, and two other bedrooms, one with sea views.

The property is within walking distance of local amenities and Ahakista Pier as well as two local beaches.

And the buyer gets to count Graham Norton among their neighbours…

AT A GLANCE

Summary: Renovated stone cottage on 4.4acres

Location: Reenacappul, Ahakista, P75XP03

Selling points: Sea views, stone outbuilding