GW Biggs in Bantry set to close within weeks

OCTOBER 31 has been set as the date for closure of what was the GW Biggs warehouse in Bantry, writes Jackie Keogh.

M&P O’Sullivan issued a statement confirming that the warehouse will close at the end of next month to facilitate a new development at the site.

M&P O’Sullivan stressed that the warehouse closure does not mean GW Biggs is leaving Bantry or West Cork.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said GW Biggs customers will continue to be served through its established delivery service, with orders fulfilled directly from their Cork operation.

Both M&P O’Sullivan and GW Biggs are engaging directly with employees affected by the warehouse closure and are exploring opportunities for them within the wider M&P O’Sullivan business.

Eoin and Patrick O’Sullivan, directors of M&P O’Sullivan, said: “We would like to thank all of our customers who have continued to support a local Cork company and the GW Biggs team.”

Founded in 1905, the fourth-generation business operates a fleet of more than 28 vehicles, delivering nationwide, and supplies more than 15,000 product lines across categories including frozen, chilled, ambient, soft drinks, packaging, alcohol, food equipment and catering supplies.

M&P O’Sullivan is also a shareholder in Gala Retail Services, which oversees a network of more than 140 Gala stores, and 60 Your Stop locations across Ireland.