Kinsale’s Blue Haven Hotel pays tribute to Francis on retirement

AFTER 15 incredible years working at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale, Francis Burke from Leap retired last week.

The hotel marked his retirement at a special event in the hotel in front of his colleagues.

“Francis joined us 15 years ago through the Brothers of Charity Workability programme and what an honour it has been to have Francis light up the Blue Haven every Wednesday,” said a hotel spokesperson.

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His regular routine saw him coming to the hotel for two hours per week where his duties involved cleaning shelves and stocking up the bottles behind the bar.

“He would then have his lunch, a slice of chocolate cake for dessert and then head home. He had a great friendship with JP, one of our bar supervisors.”

“We will miss him dearly every week but he had assured us he will come back to us for lunch regularly to keep an eye of JP and the team. Our door will always be open Francis. Thank you for 15 incredible years.”

While originally from Leap, Francis resides in Bandon under the care of Corlann (formerly the Brothers of Charity).