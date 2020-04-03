No royal treatment for Prince

AN emaciated basset hound was rescued by the ISPCA from a property in West Cork following a report made to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline recently.

Responding to the report on a wet and cold day, ISPCA senior inspector Lisa O’Donovan discovered a five-year-old male Bassett hound (pictured) tied up in a back garden.

It was instantly obvious that ‘Prince’ was in extremely poor body condition, with his bones protruding.

Prince was immediately taken into ISPCA care and transported to a vet’s. An investigation is continuing.

Lisa said: ‘It was sad and upsetting to see Prince in such poor condition. He was living in squalor and although there was minimal shelter, there was no bedding provided and he was very emaciated. It’s simply not good enough to tie up a dog and not provide for his basic needs. Prince was clearly suffering and this is no life for any animal.’

Lisa added: ‘Prince wasn’t a cherished pet and when you take on the responsibility of a dog, you have to provide a basic level of care which was clearly missing therefore action had to be taken. Prince is now getting all the care and attention he needs and is gaining weight simply from normal feeding.’

Prince is currently in veterinary care and once he has recovered, he will be seeking a new home in the coming months.

See more at www.ispca.ie. The cruelty helpline is on 1890 515 515.