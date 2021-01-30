No one said ‘I do’ to Clon wedding ring

A district Court Judge has ordered the disposal of a wedding ring found in Clonakilty almost two years ago after gardaí told him they were unable to reunite it with its owner.

At Clonakilty District Court this week, Insp Debra Marsh from Clonakilty Garda Station sought the disposal of the wedding band after she told Judge Colm Roberts that gardaí ‘had exhausted all avenues in attempting to find the owner.’

The wedding ring, which has an engraving of ‘BBD’ and a date on it was found by Gda Evan Horan while on the beat in Clonakilty on June 6th 2019.

Insp Marsh said that gardaí had used local radio and the local press, including The Southern Star, in publicising this case but no one came forward to claim the ring which was being held at the property stores at Bandon Garda Station.

Judge Roberts queried if the wedding ring would be destroyed but Insp Marsh said that it will be up to the Garda Commissioner to decide how to dispose of it.