COUNTRY music fans across West Cork are in for a spectacular festive treat as A Christmas Country with the Stars arrives at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, on Sunday November 29, featuring six of Ireland’s best-loved country music entertainers.

Presented by JMG Music Group, this star-studded Christmas spectacular promises an unforgettable evening of fantastic live music, festive favourites and wonderful entertainment.

Heading the impressive line-up is the hugely popular Patrick Feeney, joined by country music legends Louise Morrissey and Mick Flavin, alongside the sensational Gerry Guthrie, Shawn Cuddy and Michael Collins. Providing the musical backing will be the fantastic Keltic Storm Band, ensuring a superb night of live country music and festive celebrations. Audiences can look forward to a wonderful mix of timeless country classics, Christmas favourites and plenty of feel-good entertainment, making this the perfect way to kick-start the festive season. With six outstanding performers sharing one stage, this promises to be one of West Cork’s biggest country music nights of the year.

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Tickets would also make the ideal early Christmas gift for family and friends.

Early booking is strongly recommended for this fantastic festive spectacular. See www.westcorkhotel.com for ticket details.