National Lottery confirms winner of €10.7m jackpot has made contact

THE National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticketholder of a Lotto jackpot worth €10,780,193 last Wednesday, which was sold in Rochestown, has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket which won the biggest Lotto jackpot of 2020 was sold at the Spar store in Mount Oval village.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: 'We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the prize to be claimed. Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.'