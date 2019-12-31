Musician Brian makes Christmas miracle happen

A YOUNG Bray woman who cheated death after a serious fall in New Zealand was brought home for Christmas by West Cork musician Brian Deady.

Skibbereen’s Brian announced his amazingly generous gesture to fly someone home from anywhere in the world, earlier this month. He invited people to share their stories on his Facebook page.

Not surprisingly, he was inundated with people keen to be reunited with their loved ones at this time of year.

But it’s Orlagh Hanratty who got to fly home courtesy of Brian. Her mum Jennifer entered the competition and wrote: ‘My daughter Orlagh had a very serious accident in New Zealand in February. Initially we were given very little hope. She suffered a brain injury as well as multiple other injuries. Myself and her dad had to immediately travel over to her. We stayed for three months and due to her determination, bravery, and against all the odds, she made the most incredible recovery. We would love if she could travel home and be reunited with us and her brothers for Christmas.’

Choosing Orlagh, Brian wrote: ‘Well done to you Orlagh for getting back up and pursuing what you love.’

Orlagh replied: ‘Absolutely flabbergasted! I can’t believe I will get to see my friends and family this Christmas and I can’t thank you enough Brian. You are a miracle to us! And thanks everybody for the lovely comments.’

Brian will be releasing his new album in early spring and will perform an intimate gig in The Kino in Cork city on December 29th.