Motorist fined for his ‘wibbly wobbly’ drink driving

A ROSSCARBERY motorist’s ‘wibbly wobbly’ driving drew the attention of gardaí on patrol and ended up with him being charged with drink driving, a recent court heard.

Noel Curtin (48) of Ardagh East, Rosscabery contested the charge of drink driving at Clonakilty District Court after he was stopped by gardaí on November 27th last.

Gda Joe Maher told the court that he was on patrol in the Burgatia area of Rosscarbery at 1.08am when he saw a white Peugeot jeep.

‘While driving behind it I saw it swerve across and onto the wrong side of the road. It drove slowly and then accelerated and I was concerned about the manner of driving, which was highly unusual and very erratic.’

When Gda Maher activated the flashing lights on his patrol car, it returned to the correct side of the road.

‘I got out and spoke to the defendant who was accompanied by his wife. I noticed his speech was slurred and there was a smell of alcohol from his breath, while his eyes were glazed.’

Mr Curtin told Gda Maher that he had consumed alcohol earlier that day as he had been attending a funeral. He told him: ‘I won’t lie to you, I’ve had a few drinks.’

Following a roadside breath test, which he failed, the defendant was arrested at 1.12am and taken to Bandon Garda Station.

‘While en route to Bandon, he said he had consumed four pints and some whisky earlier that day,’ said Gda Maher.

While at the garda station, he provided two breath samples which gave a reading of 65mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client was persuaded by a friend to drive him to a funeral in Blarney that day.

‘He and his wife drove him there and back to Rosscarbery. The man then invited them for a drink, first in the village and then down to his house, which was a relatively short distance,’ said Mr Fleming.

‘There were no taxis there and they didn’t want to walk back as they didn’t have hi-vis jackets and he basically took a chance. He co-operated fully with Gda Maher and then found himself over the limit.’

Judge James McNulty disqualified him from driving for two years and convicted and fined him €500, giving him 30 days to pay the fine.

‘It was very unfortunate. No good deed goes unpunished but it was his wibbly-wobbly driving that drew the attention of gardaí,’ said the judge.

Recognisances for an appeal were later fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €500 with half of that provided in cash.