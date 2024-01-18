‘Motor town’ could become an ‘E-motor town’ – Cllr

BANDON could become known as the ‘electric vehicle’ town on top of being known as the ‘motor town’ if more EV charging points were put in place in the town and in any planned new car park, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) was speaking at a recent Bandon Kinsale Municipal District meeting in relation to the need for more parking in Bandon.

‘E vehicles are the future and we need a policy on that as we can’t always be behind and we have to show leadership. This is coming from the people and this is what they want,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘We need to start integrating EV charging points into our towns like Bandon and it would make it very attractive. We could become known as the electric vehicle town as well as being known as the motor town.’

She called for ducting to put in for EV charging points and said this is the future of motoring and it has to be considered.

Meanwhile, her colleague Cllr Sean O’Donovan called for a meeting to discuss plans to build another car park in the town. He said business owners have been complaining of the lack of car spaces for people coming in to do their shopping.

‘Bandon T prep (Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan) was sold to the people of Bandon and Bandon Business Association (BBA) but yet there is no sign of anything happening. It’s imperative that we have a meeting as soon as possible and it’s a huge issue affecting so many people.’