ON THE MOVE: Walking: The most under-rated exercise

When we think about getting fitter, we often think we need to run, join a gym or complete tough workouts. But one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise is something most of us can do every day: walk.

Walking might not feel like a workout, but the benefits soon add up. Regular walking can improve your cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your legs, increase your daily activity levels and help maintain a healthy

body weight.

It’s also great for your head. Getting outside for a walk can help clear your mind, reduce stress and give you a break from screens, work and the general busyness of everyday life. And you don’t need to walk for hours to benefit.

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If you’re currently doing very little exercise, start with just 10 or 15 minutes. As your fitness improves, gradually increase the time or distance. If you already walk regularly, try adding a few hills or periods of faster walking to challenge yourself.

Here’s a simple 20-minute walk you can try:

5 minutes

Walk at an easy, comfortable pace.

5 minutes

Increase your pace. You should feel your breathing getting a little heavier.

5 minutes

Alternate one minute of brisk walking with one minute at an easier pace.

5 minutes

Finish at a comfortable pace.

Don’t worry too much about step counts, distances or having the perfect plan. What matters most is getting out and moving regularly.

Walking is free, requires no special equipment and can fit into almost anyone’s day. Walk before work, at lunchtime, after dinner or with a friend.

Sometimes improving your fitness doesn’t need to be complicated.

Put on your shoes, get outside and start walking.

Jonathan Davis is a personal trainer and owner of BodyActive Fitness in Skibbereen. With over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, he is passionate about helping people of all ages and abilities become stronger, healthier and more confident. His approach focuses on making fitness simple, enjoyable and sustainable for everyday life.