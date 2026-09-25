UCC comes fourth in international sustainability ranking

UCC has ranked fourth in a worldwide sustainability ranking with a focus on higher education.

The university, attended by many West Cork students, has been placed among the world's top 10 leaders in higher education sustainability as part of the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

UCC's contribution was honoured at a ceremony in Azerbaijan, while the university has also made it to the top 10 of the rankings for the past decade.

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The UI GreenMetric rankings assess more than 1,700 universities on their efforts to reduce carbon emissions, integrate sustainability into teaching and learning, and tackle climate change.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran welcomed the achievement and said: “To be in the top ten for ten consecutive years speaks volumes to our unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Professor O’Halloran highlighted several recent milestones, including UCC’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Ireland’s first all-island network focused on delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The network recently hosted a major event examining the increasingly complex links between climate change and migration.

Professor Brian O’Gallachoir, UCC’s Associate Vice-President of Sustainability, said the university’s success was rooted in a “whole of university” approach.

This includes sustainability research, sustainable operations and teaching, with a focus on both scientific excellence and meaningful societal impact.

Dr Maria Kirrane, UCC’s Head of Sustainability and Climate Action, said the university’s work is “student-led, research-informed and practice-focused”.

She added: “To consistently be in the top ten for a decade shows how we constantly engage with all voices in our university to shape our sustainability journey.”