Man stole from elderly woman

A DISTRICT court judge has described the theft of €850 from an elderly Clonakilty woman almost two years ago as a ‘nasty crime’ and said it merited a custodial sentence.

Judge Philip O’Leary made the comment when dealing with the case of Adam Kelliher, of 33 Tawnies Crescent, Clonakilty who pleaded guilty to the theft charge at Clonakilty District Court.

Insp Ian O’Callaghan told the court that the defendant had been residing at the elderly woman’s home and that on September 4th 2022 he took her purse which contained €850 and left the house.

‘He left Clonakilty, ended up homeless on the streets of Dublin, while the money was not recovered. When he returned to Clonakilty in May he admitted stealing the money,’ said Insp O’Callaghan.

The court heard that the defendant has 44 previous convictions including five for theft and five for public order offending.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who is a father of two, was working for the elderly woman and staying there as well.

‘He was addicted to heroin at the time but is clean now. He is on the right path now and has engaged with addiction services and he is back living in Clonakilty. He was out of control at the time of the theft and made full admissions to gardaí when he returned back here,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge O’Leary said this was a ‘very vulnerable’ woman who Mr Kelliher took advantage of and that there is still no sign of the money stolen.

Mr Murphy said his client has apologised to the woman and is trying to come up with the compensation but is of low means. The judge remarked that the woman may not be exactly wealthy either.

Judge O’Leary said the facts of the case merited a custodial sentence.

‘It’s a nasty crime with a vulnerable victim,’ said Judge O’Leary, who sentenced him to five months in prison but suspended it for two years in the defendant’s own bond of €200. A condition of the bond is that he must pay back €425 within this two -year period.