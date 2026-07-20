Major water upgrade clears the way for 320 new houses in Dunmanway

A major upgrade to Dunmanway's wastewater treatment plant will allow 320 new houses to be built in the West Cork town.

Works, which could begin later this year, have been confirmed by Uisce Éireann (UÉ) at a briefing with Minister Christopher O'Sullivan (FF) and Senator Noel O'Donovan (FG).

UÉ says it will build a new sequence batch reactor at the plant which will significantly boost its capacity which will be fast-tracked under new planning exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

An amendment to the Cork County Development Plan also allows for the works to proceed in the West Cork town.

Dunmanway has been unable to take any new infrastructure for a number of years because of the limited capacity of its current wastewater facilities.

Welcoming the news Minister O'Sullivan said: 'This is an absolute gamechanger. I want to sincerely thank the Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, the business people and the residents of Dunmanway for their lobbying and making sure this move happens.'

Senator Noel O’Donovan said the development was positive news for Dunmanway, adding he had first been in contact with the local action group about the issue in late 2023.

‘This is politics working across the board. There is legislation for critical planning infrastructure which is signed into law and coming into force by the end of the year,’ he said.