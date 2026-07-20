Diver airlifted to hospital from Lusitania shipwreck dive off West Cork coast

A diver who got into difficulties during a dive of the Lusitania shipwreck was airlifted to hospital.

Courtmacsherry Lifeboat was called out on Saturday to the historic shipwreck around 20km from the Old Head of Kinsale.

The lifeboat crew-of-five was called out just after 11am after the Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Valentia activated the bleepers to respond to an incident 12 miles south of the Seven Heads in West Cork.

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A diver had got into difficulties while participating in a dive, in the deep waters on the wreck of the Lusitania, the RNLI said.

The Lifeboat under Coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five assembled immediately and after being briefed on the incident, made their way to the causality.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was also tasked.

The diver needed immediate care and was airlifted from the water to a specialised treatment centre in Galway.

Once the airlift was successfully completed, the lifeboat returned to its base in Courtmacsherry harbour just after mid-day.

The crew on Saturday's callout were Coxswain Ken Cashman and crew members Dave Phillips, Mark John Gannon, Simon Locke, Taylor Murphy and lan McCarthy.

The RMS Lusitania was torpedoed by a German U-boat on May 7th 1915 on its way from Liverpool to New York, leading to its sinking in just 18 minutes. 1,197 people lost their lives in the maritime disaster.