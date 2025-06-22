Man remains in hospital after 3am crash

A MAN in his 30s remains in hospital in Cork, where he is being treated for serious injuries sustained in a road traffic collision at Donemark in Bantry recently.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following what a spokesperson described as ‘a serious injury road traffic collision’ at about 3am on July 14th.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian, aged in his late 30s, who was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, did not require medical attention.

The road was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.00am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.