BREAKING: Planning permission granted for controversial casino/arcade in Bandon

PLANNING permission has been granted for a controversial casino/arcade in Bandon, The Southern Star understands.

According to sources Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd was given the go-ahead for the development at the former Stables Bar on 1 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cloghmacsimon.

Cork County Council planners have granted the company planning permission with 17 conditions attached including that opening hours will be from 10am to 10pm and that no sound or music must emanate from the exterior of the building.

The company had sought planning for a change of use of the public house at ground level to a gaming and amusement arcade complex.

The company operates a number of similar businesses in Cork city.

It said in planning documents that the development will transform a vacant unit into a complex ‘which will add diversity to the existing uses permitted in the town centre.’ It also said that the proposed gaming/amusement arcade is designed to provide ‘an engaging, accessible and secure environment for patrons’ and will make a positive contribution to the town bringing jobs and new amenities.’

Before planning permission was granted, planners had sought further information from the applicant on a number of issues which were submitted to the council at the start of the month.

These queries related to the fact that the proposed development is sited within an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

Leeside Leisure Ltd informed them that their proposal has been designed to ensure they do not detract from the ACA and have regard to the traditional shop front.

They also said there will be no signage on the windows of the premises and that internal timber blinds will be placed within windows to reduce and eliminate lighting from the gaming machines.

The applicant has also prepared a Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) after planners expressed concern that the site is an area susceptible to flooding, while a Noise Impact Assessment was also carried out.

However, there was strong local opposition to the proposed development when the planning notice was initially published and an online petition garnered over 1,400 signatures while a well-attended public meeting held in Bandon Town Hall indicated that most people were opposed to a gaming arcade for Bandon.

Over 70 submissions were lodged to Cork County Council from both individuals and local organisations and these included Bandon Methodist Church, Parents Association of Gaeilscoil Dhroichead na Banndan and the Bandon Walled Town Committee.

The Parents Association said the sire lies directly along the ‘safe route to school’ meaning ‘young children, some as young as four or five, would walk past a gambling venue twice daily during term time’ risking ‘normalisation of gambling… undermining years of positive educational messaging.’

It is understood that Cork County Council will grant the company planning permission on Thursday August 28th and it is expected that the decision may be appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála by those opposed to the casino/gaming arcade.