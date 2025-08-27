Ten vacant pubs across Cork repurposed into 31 homes, figures show

TEN pubs across Cork county have been redeveloped into residential units over the past six years, new figures show.

From 2018 to 2024 Cork County Council received 112 exemption notifications for a change of use relating to 214 properties.

These included 10 former pubs which were redeveloped into 31 residential units.

For the same period Cork City Council received 70 exemption notices relating to change of use, relating to residential units.

These included five former pubs which were redeveloped into 34 residential units.

The six-year period saw more than 150 notifications to redevelop vacant pubs into over 450 new homes nationwide, according to figures published by Housing Minister James Browne TD.

The highest yearly figure was recorded in 2024, when 292 change of use notices were issued for 713 homes.

In all local authorities have received 1,457 notifications to convert vacant commercial properties into new homes over the past six years.

Planning exemptions introduced in 2018, removed the requirement for planning permission for the conversation of certain types of commercial properties into residential units.

In 2022, the exemption was extended to allow vacant pubs to be converted into homes. Since then, there have been 154 notifications for a change of use relating to vacant pubs, with the potential to provide 459 new homes.

County Mayo received the highest number of pub exemptions with 18 (equating to 40 new homes) followed by Limerick City and County Council which received 11 notifications to create 43 new homes.

Minister of State for Planning, John Cummins TD said: ‘There is no question that repurposing vacant and derelict properties contributes positively to housing supply and has a transformative visual and vibrancy impact on our cities, towns and villages.’

Properties with a previous commercial use showing the highest potential in 2024 include former shops (31% of notifications received), followed by offices (23%), pubs (14%), and services (13%).