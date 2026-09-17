Major investment announced for Cork towns

Clonakilty and Carrigaline are set to receive funding as part of a €19 million investment in regenerative works in towns across the county.

The funding is part of a national investment programme worth up to €409 million, which saw the endorsement of 120 projects across the country including five in Cork county.

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Carrigaline will receive €3.5 million for phase one of the Public Realm and Waterfront Development. Meanwhile Clonakilty is set to receive a smaller sum of €150,000 for regeneration works on Kent Street.

The aim of the Towns and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund is to deliver sustainable regeneration projects that enhance public spaces, community facilities and economic opportunities.

Four other projects in the county were granted funding. Cobh secured €7.5 million for a public realm regeneration scheme, while Mallow was granted an equal sum for a project that concentrates on the town hall theatre.

Carrigtwohill will receive €150,000 to redevelop the town centre and Midleton will receive the same funding for the cultural and civic centre.

Cork County Mayor Bernard Moynihan welcomed the funding and said: “These projects will help transform key town centres, strengthen local economies, improve public spaces and create more vibrant places for people to live, work, visit and invest in.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added that “this announcement reflects the quality of Cork County Council's regeneration programme and our commitment to delivering sustainable growth in towns across the county.”

Following the announcement, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will engage with local authorities on the next steps required to advance the approved projects and achieve the targets set out under the programme.