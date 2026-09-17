Melissa Duggan, Shauna Kelly and Katie Quirke shortlisted for 2026 TG4 All-Star Awards

DOHENYS footballer Melissa Duggan is one of three Cork players shortlisted for 2026 TG4 All-Star Awards.

The 2019 All-Star is regarded as one of the top defenders in the country, and this is the third year in a row she has been nominated for an All-Star, highlighting her consistency.

Earlier this year, Duggan won The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for April after being named player of the match in Cork’s Division 1 league final triumph.

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Fellow Cork defender Shauna Kelly and star forward Katie Quirke have also been included in the 45-player long list after a season that saw the Rebels win the league for the first time since 2019 and qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

All-Ireland champions Galway lead the way with 14 nominees, followed by runners-up Kerry (12), Ulster champions Armagh (six), Dublin and Cork (three), Waterford, Kildare and Mayo (two), and Meath (one).

The 2026 TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 14th.

The 2026 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award winners will also be revealed on the night, while the 2026 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2026 TG4 All-Star Nominees

Goalkeeper: Brianna Mathers (Armagh), Leah O’Halloran (Galway), Mary Ellen Bolger (Kerry).

Full Back Line: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Shauna Kelly (Cork), Niamh Crowley (Dublin), Kate Geraghty (Galway), Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Galway), Brónagh Quinn (Galway), Deirdre Kearney (Kerry), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Róisín Rahilly (Kerry).

Half Back Line: Emily Druse (Armagh), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Hannah Noone (Galway), Nicola Ward (Galway), Emma Costello (Kerry), Aoife Dillane (Kerry), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Laoise Lenehan (Kildare), Karen McGrath (Waterford).

Midfield: Blaithín Mackin (Armagh), Niamh Hetherton (Dublin), Niamh Divilly (Galway), Siobhán Divilly (Galway), Mary O’Connell (Kerry), Niamh Gallogly (Meath).

Half Forward Line: Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Kate Slevin (Galway), Kate Thompson (Galway), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Kerry), Aoife Staunton (Mayo), Sinéad Walsh (Mayo), Kellyann Hogan (Waterford).

Full Forward Line: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Kelly Mallon (Armagh), Katie Quirke (Cork), Leanne Coen (Galway), Róisín Leonard (Galway), Eva Noone (Galway), Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry), Aoife Rattigan (Kildare).

County by county breakdown: Galway 14, Kerry 12, Armagh 6, Dublin 3, Cork 3, Waterford 2, Kildare 2, Mayo 2, Meath 1.